FCT, Abuja - The anointed candidate for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives, Abass Tajudeen, has gotten the backing of the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Recall that Hon Tajudeen, earlier in May, was declared the consensus candidate for the lower chamber's coveted speakership seat by the APC's national leadership.

Hon Abbas Tajudeen is at the forefront of becoming the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Photo: Abbas Tajudeen, NASS

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, blessed Hon Tajudeen to lead the lower chamber of the incoming 10th national assembly.

This decision by the APC and the president-elect has since caused animosity within the party as several lawmakers and blocks have vented their displeasure over the development.

Contrastingly, the PFM said they would be standing solidly behind Tajudeen in his bid to become the next Speaker of the lower chamber.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In making a case for Abbas, they stated that the lawmaker was a member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the political parties that merged to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Sunday, May 14, in Abuja, PFM national coordinator Barrister Aganaba Johnson said:

"It will amount to injustice against the defunct CPC members in the APC if other defunct parties like Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) that produced the President-elect, the defunct All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP) produced Vice President-elect and the New Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is allowed to Produce the Senate President, then Hon. Tajudeen Abbas should be given the opportunity to represent the defunct CPC as Speaker House of Representatives."

Barr Johnson noted that Abbas's track record at the green chamber had been a plum, and he has been instrumental in sponsoring 20 bills assented out of his 78 Bills in the 9th Assembly.

While commending the President-elect and the Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC, Johnson added that the choice of Abbas "is a well thought out decision that would be in the best interest of the country."

The statement also urged the President-elect and the party leadership to resist all forms of pressure and blackmail by allowing the supremacy of the party decision to stand.

He said:

“There is no need to gang up against the anointed candidates and the party because the opposition is waiting in the wings to exploit your differences. Please, do not throw the party into disarray because of leadership positions."

Source: Legit.ng