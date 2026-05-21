Supporters of APC assembly aspirant Gbenga Abiola, also known as Agbelebu, have rejected results circulating online from the Agege Constituency I primary election

The group alleged that no valid election took place and accused unnamed individuals of intimidation and harassment during the process

The APC has yet to officially respond to the claims at the time of reporting

Agege, Lagos state - Supporters of Mr Gbenga Abiola, popularly known as Agbelebu, have rejected results circulating online from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State House of Assembly primary for Agege Constituency I, alleging that no valid election was conducted.

The supporters, operating under the Agbelebu Solidarity Forum, said the purported results did not reflect any officially conducted exercise across the designated centres in the constituency on Wednesday, May 20.

APC Agege Assembly Primary: Top Aspirant’s Supporters Reject Results, Give Reasons

Source: Twitter

Abiola, a former vice chairman of Agege local government area and former sole administrator of the council, is seeking the APC ticket for Agege Constituency I against former council chairman Mr Abdulganiyu Egunjobi, under whom he previously served.

The contest has attracted attention within Agege political circles as both aspirants are seen as political associates of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, who recently secured the APC House of Representatives ticket for Agege Federal Constituency.

Agege APC primary: Allegations of Intimidation

In a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday, Director-General of the Agbelebu Solidarity Forum, Dr Jamiu Ademosu, alleged that party members witnessed intimidation and harassment at various locations where the primaries were expected to hold.

According to him, the incidents allegedly disrupted the process and undermined the participation of party members.

“We wish to categorically state that no valid election was conducted across the five designated and approved primary election locations within Agege Constituency 01,” Ademosu said.

He added that supporters of Abiola remained peaceful despite the reported tensions during the exercise.

Group questions authenticity of results

The forum also questioned the authenticity of the results being circulated online, saying none of Abiola’s accredited agents signed or endorsed them.

Ademosu said the group was awaiting an official announcement from the APC leadership and urged party members and residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

He also called on those behind the reported results to provide evidence showing where and when voting and result declarations allegedly took place within the constituency.

The APC has not officially responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Abiola’s candidacy has generated notable grassroots support within parts of Agege ahead of the party’s assembly primary process.

Sanwo-Olu Accused of Interfering in APC Somolu Primary

In a related development, a support group loyal to Lagos State House of Assembly aspirant Gbolahan Bago-Stowe has accused the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of attempting to influence the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) direct primary election for Somolu Constituency I in favour of incumbent lawmaker Abiodun Orekoya.

The allegations were made by the Gbolahan Bago-Stowe Support Group during a briefing with journalists at Ward D, Oke Meta Primary School in Bajulaiye, Somolu, on Wednesday, May 20.

The group’s spokesperson, Rasak Raji, claimed that disputes emerged in four wards (D, E, H and I) after supporters of Bago-Stowe raised concerns over the conduct of the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng