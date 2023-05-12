Abdullahi Adamu has admitted that the leadership of the party did not consult sufficiently before arriving at its position on zoning and choice of nominees for the headship of the 10th National Assembly

The party’s zoning arrangement came ahead of voting and inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for June

Some aggrieved aspirants to the National Assembly’s principal positions stormed the national secretariat of APC in Abuja, with a warning to the National Working Committee (NWC)

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has admitted that the ruling party did not consult aspirants for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly before coming up with its zoning resolution, Daily Trust reported.

Speaking on Thursday, May 11, at the APC national secretariat in Abuja when aggrieved aspirants for the senate presidency stormed the headquarters to express their displeasure with the situation, Adamu said the party would reconsider its position, This Day Newspaper also reported.

He said:

“We will go back to the drawing board. We owe our party and ourselves that duty. We will take a look at it.

“Hold the fire until the last word is heard from us. We are the custodians of the party, but we are not acting alone.”

APC’s nominees for Senate President, Speaker

Legit.ng had reported on Tuesday, May 09, 2023 that the APC officially announced Senator Godswill Akpabio as its nominee for the position of the 10th Senate President.

Also, Abbas Tajudeen, a ranking member of the House of Representatives from Kaduna state, was nominated for the position of Speaker of the next House of Reps.

The APC had picked the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio (South-South), and Senator Barau Jibrin (North West) as preferred candidates for the senate presidency and deputy senate presidency of the incoming 10th assembly.

Godswill Akpabio: 5 APC senators declare war against Tinubu

Meanwhile, the micro-zoning of the leadership of the 10th national assembly has continued to unsettle the APC as five senators have threatened to revolt against the decision of the party as well as that of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect.

The senior senators and aspirants for the next senate president made the threat at a meeting with the APC leadership and members of its national working committee in Abuja on Thursday, May 11.

10th NASS: Fresh crisis brews in APC as Akeredolu rejects zoning formula

Furthermore, legit.ng reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state on Wednesday, May 10, rejected the zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the 10th National Assembly, announced by the ruling APC and endorsed by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akeredolu, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors Forum (SGF), described the zoning arrangement as a skewed one that reinforces injustice and enhances inequity.

