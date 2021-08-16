On Monday morning, August 16, Nigeria lost one of its federal lawmakers, Adedayo Omolafe, a member of the House of Representatives.

Adebayo, who represented Akure North/South federal constituency, was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

At least four senators, seven House of Reps Members have died since the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly in 2019. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

He was elected into the house of representatives in 2019. The lawmaker passed on after a brief illness.

Adebayo is the fifth lawmaker to have died in the House of Representatives in 2021 and the Seventh in the ninth National Assembly.

Legit.ng lists the members of the legislature who have died so far since the inauguration in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

House of Reps

Adedayo Omolafe, 2021 (Akure North/South federal constituency) Suleiman Aliyu, 2021 (Lere federal constituency, Kaduna) Haruna Maitala, 2021 (Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Plateau state) Yuguda Hassan Kila, 2021 (Gwaram federal constituency, Jigawa state) Ossy Prestige, 2021 (Aba North/South federal constituency, Abia state) Ja’afaru Illiyasu, 2019 (Magama/Rijau federal constituency, Niger state) Muhammadu Adamu Fagen-Gawo, 2019 (Garki, Bubara federal constituency, Jigawa state)

Senate

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu (2019, Imo North senatorial district) Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan (2020, Plateau South senatorial district) Senator Rose Okoji Oko (2020, Cross River North senatorial district) Senator Adebayo Osinowo (2020, Lagos East senatorial district)

Mohammed Fawehinmi: Osinbajo pays condolence visit to bereaved family

In another report, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was in Lagos on Saturday, August 14, to condole with the family of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi over the death of their son, Mohammed.

Osinbajo, in his conversation with the mother of the deceased and widow of the late Chief Fawehinmi, Ganiyat, described Mohammed Fawehinmi as one who advocated the cause of the underprivileged.

His words:

“Mohammed, as you know, was one of us. He always identified with progressive causes, identified with very progressive things, especially many of the issues that concerned his father in his lifetime."

APC suspends chairman who wished for President Buhari's death

Meanwhile, following the discovery of leaked audio in which he wished for President Buhari's death through COVID-19, Sulaiman Adamu, the council chairman of APC Yola South LGA, has been suspended.

The decision was made by the State Working Committee (SWC) which set up a disciplinary panel to investigate Adamu's utterances and allegations of misconduct on his part.

Adamu's immediate suspension was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, the state caretaker publicity secretary.

Source: Legit.ng