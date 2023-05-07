The race for the Senate President seat just got tougher following the late entrant of Patrick Ndubueze, the Senator-elect for the Imo North Senatorial District.

He made his declaration formal on Sunday, May 7, in a letter addressed to the APC national working committee and the 109 Senators-elect across the 36 states.

Ndubueze's legislative stint started in 1992 when he was elected into the lower chambers of the national assembly.

FCT, Abuja - The Senate presidency race has reached a fever pitch with Patrick Ndubueze, the Senator-elect for Imo North Senatorial District as the latest entrant for the number one seat at the red chamber.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 7, Ndubueze confirmed his intent to run for the coveted position in a letter sent to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the 109 Senators-elect across the country.

Patrick Ndubueze was first elected member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Okigwe Federal Constituency in Imo State in 1992.

As contained in the letter, he thanked the national leadership for the support availed to him during his senatorial campaign.

On why he is contesting for the Senate President seat, Ndubueze said:

"Having been persuaded of my track record as a ranking legislator, a politician of more than 35 years standing and a personal character that had stood the test of time for integrity and commitment to the people, I, Engr. Patrick Ndubueze, being a ranking member of the National Assembly, do desire to offer myself to contest the office of the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly strongly believing in my capacity to stand in the roles of the leadership required at this time."

Ndubueze, before he emerged as senator-elect, first served at the lower chambers of the national assembly in 1992.

In his message to all the Senators in the red chamber, Ndubueze said:

"Distinguished Senator, over the last 32 years, I have remained committed to the good cause of the Nigerian project...

"It is for these reasons, and their fulfilment, Distinguished Senator, that I have decided to declare my intention to contest the office of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

