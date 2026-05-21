Sule Lamido advised Goodluck Jonathan against entering the 2027 presidential race amidst political turmoil

Lamido criticised calls for Jonathan to run as desperate and lacking substantive reasoning

Former governor urged Jonathan to preserve his dignity as a respected global leader

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan not to join the 2027 race.

Lamido said Jonathan needs to maintain his dignified position as a global leader amidst calls for him to contest the 2027 elections.

Sule Lamido urges Goodluck Jonathan to avoid the 2027 race. Photo credit: Sule Lamido/Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

He made this known in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, May 202, 2026.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain urged Jonathan to stay away from partisan political contests.

The former governor said the call for Jonathan to contest in 2027 is desperation lacking in any depth.

According to Lamido, it is unfair to drag Jonathan into the current murky political arena, barely a week to the closing of nomination of candidates to run in the 2027 general election.

“The call for President Jonathan to hop into the political arena, no matter how well intentioned, stemmed from the helplessness and hopelessness Nigeria has found itself in. For NOW, President Jonathan needs to maintain his dignified position as our sovereign ownership.

“While the call is appreciated, it is a desperation call lacking in any depth beyond being a ventilator of frustration.

“President Jonathan must not fall for this ego caress call! We can save him for the future.”

Reactions as Lamido urges Jonathan to stay out of 2027 race

Usman Zubairu

Baba is right its not the right moment that Former president will join the race of Presidential office in this country despite the political turmoil happening in the country,it will only downgrade his value as the recognised icon in the world and Africa at large!

Dr. Bashir Sani.

I beg to differ. President GEJ, should throw his hat in contest by doing so, the political arena will be crowded by many political gladiators limiting the chances of President Tinubu's second term re-election bid, paving way for a second round of election.

Gospilo Etim

That's my position too my very respected leader of the telakwas and my mentor. The most qualified President I never had in 2016.

Sagir Magaji

From the beginning I thought he could be the right candidate for PDP to contest against the incumbent president until I read this piece from our father. GEJ is respected by every Nigerian, let that respect remain with him forever.

Laminu Isyaku ·

This is indeed a truthful statement and a reflection of foresight. Contesting in an election is not what suits Goodluck Jonathan at the moment. Remaining on the sidelines and continuing to carefully study the condition Nigeria is in is what best befits him, so as to identify possible solutions at appropriate times in the future.

May Allah continue to grant us good health and peace.

Peter Obi reacts to Jonathan joining 2027 race

Recall that Peter Obi addressed the 2027 presidential race and dismissed claims Jonathan could pose a threat to his ambition.

Obi said he is focused on building a better Nigeria rather than rival candidates in the upcoming election.

He said the NDC screening reflected commitment to due process and accountability in candidate selection.

PDP takes action on Jonathan's 2027 ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that PDP cleared Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Controversies arose over Jonathan's candidacy amidst mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Different PDP factions have challenged Jonathan's readiness and strategic alignment for the upcoming race.

Source: Legit.ng