The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Ahmed Wase, has joined the race for the speakership seat.

He is now the seventh entrant to have declared for the coveted seat despite the nomination of the All Progressive Congress (APC)

Wase, who hails from the northcentral region, has appealed to the party's power brokers to consider his zone for the coveted seat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Hon Idris Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, declared his ambition to succeed his principal, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Speaker of the green chamber of the incoming 10th assembly.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Wase declared in Abuja at a meeting featuring six other aspirants in the speakership race.

Hon Idris Wase becomes the 7th aspirant to enter the race for the speakership seat in the House of Reps. Photo Credit: Hon Idris Ahmed Wase, NASS

Source: Facebook

Wase's declaration is on the heels of the national leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) decision to adopt zoning and consensus within the ambit of the party.

Over the past few days, this decision has been kicked against by some APC lawmakers, APC chieftains and APC forums.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Meanwhile, Wase also used the opportunity to roll out his 10-point agenda if elected as the leader of the lower chamber.

These agendas include creating a solid and independent parliament, promoting fiscal discipline and economic prosperity, and implementing social welfare schemes and programs.

He further emphasised the need for an independent parliament as it will help rebrand the legislature and how the general public perceives them.

Wase makes a case for northcentral zoning

During his declaration, he also made a case for the speakership position to be zoned to the northcentral geo-political zone he hails from.

He argued that since the return of democracy in 1999, power brokers have regularly snubbed his region for the speakership seat.

According to Premium Times, he said:

“It must also be noted that it is only the North Central in the entire country that has not produced the Speaker in 24 years after the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999.”

Speakership: APC Forum Rejects Tajudeen’s Nomination, Makes Case for Wase, Northcentral Zoning

Similarly, the race for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives is becoming more interesting with several agitations

Despite the nomination of a consensus candidate by the leadership of the APC, some blocks in the party are not pleased with the decision.

APC's Equity and Justice Forum recently stated that snubbing the Northcentral for the coveted position would be a grave blunder.

Source: Legit.ng