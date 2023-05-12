The race for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives is becoming more interesting as the goes by

Despite the nomination of a consensus candidate by the leadership of the APC, some blocks in the party are not pleased with the decision

APC's Equity and Justice Forum recently stated that snubbing the Northcentral for the coveted position would be a grave blunder

FCT, Abuja - The nomination of Hon Abbas Tajudeen of Kaduna state (northwest) by the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again been critiqued by another arm of the party.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, May 12, the APC Equity and Justice Forum said snubbing the northcentral from its zoning formula would be a big mistake.

Hon Idris Wase is the current Deputy Speaker of the 9th Nigerian House of Representatives.

As contained in the statement, the forum urged the party to consider nominating the incumbent Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase.

The forum stated that Wase would be a perfect fit for the job if allowed to succeed his principal, Femi Gbajabiamila, who is currently the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, May 11, the forum's chairman, Nuhu Ayuba Shikdima, reiterated that the northcentral had been a pivotal part of the party's success in previous elections.

He said

"Worthy of note is also that the North Central has not at any instance of the present democratic governance ever held the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives despite always being stabilizers of our democracy in Nigeria. We are driven aback by the news of the zoning of the speakership to the northwest by the NWC of APC."

APC forum makes case for Wase

On why Wase should lead the incoming 10th assembly, Shikdima described him as a party man devoted to the course and modalities of the party without questioning it.

He noted that Wase has been legislating for over 16 years, and his longevity and experience give him a cutting edge over his peers.

Shikdima said:

"A great party man, a detribalized Nigerian, with impeccable character and humility that will sustain the dignity and vibrancy of the Green Chambers will be able to synergise with the executive arm of government for good governance and the development of Nigeria.

"This personality is imbued with wisdom, intelligence and impeccable character that can unite the Green Chambers across party lines for the progress and purposeful legislation in the National Assembly for the common good of all Nigerians."

Shikdima further noted that zoning remains a method that needs to be reviewed to ensure inclusivity and fairness.

