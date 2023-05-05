Former Nigerian head of state, Yakubu Gowon, has implored Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to accept the outcome of the tribunal in good faith

The former military leader said the country had come a long way since 1960, and there is a need to maintain the nation's sanctity

According to Gowon, the judiciary is the only institution that can protect the country's democracy, and it must be allowed to operate without interference

Calabar, Cross River - Yakubu Gowon, the former head of state, has said politicians who have cases before the election petition tribunals should accept the judiciary's decision in good faith.

Gowon, in a message to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, who are challenging the outcome of the presidential election, made the call on Thursday, May 4, The Nation reported.

Gowon's thoughts about Atiku and Obi taking Tinubu to court

Gowon's comment is coming ahead of the sitting of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which will commence on Monday, May 8.

Atiku and Obi are before the tribunal to challenge the February 25 presidential election outcome that produced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

The elder statesman insisted that only the judiciary could protect the country's democracy, adding that the tribunal should be allowed to operate without any interference from external forces.

The former military leader made the comment at the 15th edition of the Punuka Annual Lecture in honour of the former Justice of the Supreme Court, the late Justice Chike Idigbe, who died in 1983.

He, however, commended the judiciary for always taking up the responsibility of acting as a stabilising force in many areas where the country has confronted challenges.

Gowon's comment reads in part:

“I think this is very important at this stage in view of the post-election litigations that are now going on. Let us give the Judiciary the opportunity to do their work, and let us accept their decision as it is.”

Gowon maintained that Nigeria had come a long way as a nation, and there is a need to put the country in the moderate through the judiciary

