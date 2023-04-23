A chieftain of the ruling APC has reacted to the circumstances that surrounded the Adamawa governorship election rerun which was held on Saturday, April 15

Mr. Williams Dakwom disclosed that the declaration of Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) by the state’s REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari was wrong and unconstitutional and INEC's intervention was timely

Interestingly, the APC chieftain highlighted five things the president-elect should do immediately after swearing-in on Monday, May 29, 2023, as President Muhammadu Buhari takes a bow out of office

Mr. Williams Dakwom, a member of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) in Plateau state, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Adamawa state governorship election.

The APC chieftain in a chat with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 23rd, disclosed the declaration of the All Progressives Congress, APC), governorship candidate in Adamawa, Senator Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, was wrong but the timely intervention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was key.

APC chieftain lauds INEC role in Adamawa poll controversy.

Source: Facebook

He said,

"The declaration was unconstitutional so it was wrong, and the immediate intervention of INEC was timely. And she didn't play a role of a democrat by abiding by the mandate of her citizen if truly she's a true democrat; not to impose yourself on the people by any other means."

The APC chieftain predicts the chances of Dino Melaye winning the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state

Taking a dive at the forthcoming election in Kogi state, the APC chieftain predicted the chances of the former Senator and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, winning the poll.

Dakwom, speaking on Dino's chances of emerging as Kogi's next governor, said,

"It's very possible because there were no Free and Fair primaries in APC at Kogi, the party should immediately correct it or face rejection."

Dakwom sheds more light on next house of reps speaker and APC's selection process

Meanwhile, the number of ranking members of the House of Representatives who are eyeing the seat of the Speaker in the 10th National Assembly is now nine.

This is in spite of the fact that the incumbent Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, was also re-elected for a sixth term and will be in the House.

The current National Assembly was inaugurated in June 2019 and the 10th is expected to be inaugurated the same this year.

The APC chieftain shed more light on, who among the lawmakers-elect should become the next Senate president and House of Representatives speaker.

Dakwom said,

"The ruling party should zone the principal offices first. And respect the dream of our founding fathers, because Nigeria belongs to all of us irrespective of our religion, tribe, or zone."

APC chieftain reveals five areas Tinubu should focus on after taking over from Buhari.

Source: Facebook

APC chieftain speaks on Tinubu's task after the inauguration

Dakwom, however, spoke on the transition of power which would take place on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The APC chieftain revealed some crucial tasks the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should prioritise immediately after swearing-in.

He said,

"Security, economy, education, unity of the country is paramount because the country is more divided, Agriculture, strengthen institution by fighting corruption."

El-Rufai raises alarm over insecurity ahead of Tinubu's swearing-in

Recall that Governor El-Rufai had expressed his concerns that terror attacks might threaten the May 29 presidential inauguration.

The Kaduna leader, on Wednesday, April 19, warned that bandits could take advantage of the transition period to launch bloody attacks in the country.

He, therefore, advised that security operations against bandits should be increased in the remaining days of the current administration and beyond.

Tinubu speaks on outcome of supplementary elections in Adamawa, Kebbi, others

In another development, Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated the winners of the supplementary elections held across various states over the weekend.

Tinubu made this known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 19.

As contained in the statement, Tinubu stated that the conduct of the election and its atmosphere was a clear testament that the people had made their intentions clear that they accepted the election's outcome.

