The Military High Command has said that the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on May 29 will come and go, and nothing will happen

The top security agency maintained that those behind the thought of scuttling the process should burry it as it would not allow that to happen

It then fingered the politicians and some other stakeholders that its men were on ground to forestall any unwanted move

FCT, Abuja - The Military High Command has fingered politicians and some prominent Nigerians as those behind the move to scuttle the May 29 transition, adding that they should bury the plan.

It disclosed that its officers are ready to forestall any unwanted moves in the country, either before, during or after the inauguration, which was scheduled to take place by the end of the month, Daily Trust reported.

What the military says about Tinubu's Inauguration

Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami, the Director of Defence Media Operation, send out the warning to the politicians while responding to questions from journalists after the bi-weekly press conference of the military.

The Defence Headquarters had 2 weeks ago reiterated its determination to crack down on anyone caught in the act of destabilizing the country during the inauguration.

Danmadani, while speaking on Thursday, May 4, maintained that there is no serious justification before the military that can stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, from holding.

He noted that the police still remain the lead in the protection of lives and properties in the country and that other security agencies are on standby to support and stop every unwanted move.

According to him, the military will promptly address every insecurity issue that breaks out, adding that election has come and gone and that winner has been announced.

His statement reads in part:

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go, and nothing will happen."

