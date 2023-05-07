Festus Keyamo, President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of state for labour and employment, has revealed why Tribunal would not decide the presidential election petition before it before May 29

According to the minister, it was the petitioners that needed more time to justify their case in court as against the calls in some quarters

In a veiled response to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the PDP and Labour Party, Keyamo said this was the petitioner had 21 days to file its case, and the defendant has 14 days to respond

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has described those who are mounting pressure on the presidential election petition tribunal to give its final verdict before May 29 as “plainly ignorant or crassly mischievous”.

Recall that the leads among those making the calls are Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

Why tribunal would not stop Tinubu's inauguration, Keyamo reveals Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abku Abubakar

Keyamo speaks on why tribunal cannot stop Tinubu's inauguration before May 29

The duo are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the president-elect at the tribunal.

Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria, in a tweet on Sunday, May 7, revealed that the rules and laws of the court do not give room for a quick determination of cases as against the expectations of the opposition.

However, the minister expressed the possibility of amending the constitution when he said:

“Laws and rules of court to accommodate such an idea, but it is clearly impossible under our present circumstances”.

According to Keyamo, it was the petitioners who needed more time to defend their cases in court.

He said:

“Those who think by such a call they are doing the Petitioners any good, do not realise that they are, in fact doing a great harm to the cases of the petitioners.”

The minister further noted that this was the reason why the petitioners have 21 days to file their suit before the tribunal, and the defendants had to respond within 14 days.

Source: Legit.ng