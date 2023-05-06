Bola Tinubu's controversial past continues to hunt him ahead of Monday, May 29 presidential inauguration

Tinubu's capacity to lead an anti-corruption campaign desired by many Nigerians has been tagged impossible because of his antecedents

Former APC publicity secretary Timi Frank critiqued Tinubu, noting that only a susceptible person will fall for his antics

Ahead of the much-anticipated inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Timi Frank, says his administration will be corruption driven.

He made this claim in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 6, noting that Tinubu's stance to fight corruption, especially in the judiciary, was a mere word of mouth which holds no grounds and true intent.

Bola Tinubu will be inaugurated as Nigeria's President on Monday, May 29 at the Eagle Square Abuja. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Frank further described Tinubu's statement as a lie and that he does not have posses the capacity to declare war against corruption or fight the rotten state of corruption in the judiciary.

He said:

"A man who's unable to answer questions on the activities of the Alpha Beta company and several other properties linked to him, obviously do not posses the prerequisites to fight corruption.

"It is however ironic that Tinubu, whose political career is peppered with allegations of corruption, would try to position himself as a champion of anti-corruption, only aimed at fooling the gullible."

As contained in the statement, Frank noted that Tinubu's administration, if confirmed by the tribunal, will be full of corrupt politicians with questionable characters.

Referring to the ongoing scrabble for the Senate presidency, Frank said one of the leading candidates is one with a questionable character.

He further noted that it would be difficult to take Tinubu's words on fighting corruption seriously due to his antecedents and all manner of corruption allegations linked to him.

Frank said:

"Evidence of corruption linked to his interests continues to surface, as even the recently concluded general elections were grossly compromised."

He, however, warned Tinubu not to be swayed and carried away by his emergence as winner of the 2023 poll but to focus more on the cases in court challenging his legitimacy as Nigeria's president-elect.

Source: Legit.ng