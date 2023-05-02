Aggrieved lawmakers in the Abia State House of Assembly have unanimously impeached Hon Chinedum Orji as speaker

According to reports, his impeachment was announced in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 2

It was confirmed that 18 out of the 24 parliamentarians in the parliament seconded Orji's removal

The Speaker of the Abia Assembly, Hon Chinedum Orji, has been impeached by state House of Assembly members.

As reported by The Sun, Orji was impeached at about 9 am on Tuesday, May 2.

Hon Orji was accused of being insensitive to the welfare of lawmakers in the Abia state parliament. Photo: Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji

Source: Facebook

About 18 of the 24-member House signed for the Speaker’s impeachment, while four refused to sign.

They include Ginger Onwusibe, Munachim Alozie, Solomon Akpulonu, and Kelechi Onuzuruike.

Although details of the Speaker’s impeachment were still sketchy at the time when this report was gathered.

Orji’s removal followed a motion moved by Hon. Chukwudi Apugo (Umuahia East) and seconded by Hon. Okey Igwe (PDP, Umunneochi).

Police surround Abia Assembly complex

Further reports confirmed that streams of police officers were seen at the premises of the Abia state parliament complex in Umuahia, the state capital.

On why Orji was impeached, one of the presiding lawmakers at the impeachment plenary session accused him of insensitivity to the welfare of the members of the House.

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

“I want to move a motion considering the present situation in the House of Assembly and the feelings of members towards the speaker of the 7th House, Engr. Chinedum Orji, of his insensitivity to the welfare of members and other sundry activities.

"It is clear to us that all these have led to gross misconduct on the office of the speaker. Hence, I move a motion for the removal of the speaker.”

Source: Legit.ng