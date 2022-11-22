The house of parliament in Ekiti state is currently being struck with a series of controversies

The ex-governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, was reported to have been a significant cause of this frenzy

He is accused of ignoring the principle of inclusivity, fairness and equity in power distribution before handing over administrative duties

The Ekiti state chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently being plunged into controversy following a series of friction in the state house parliament.

Olugboyega Aribisogan, who was recently impeached as the speaker of the state parliament, vented his displeasure over the development.

Ex-governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state and the APC are being accused of imposition of candidates and deliberate ignorance of inclusivity. Photo: Kayode Fayemi

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, November 22, Aribisogan aired his grievances on Channels TV’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

As reported by TheCable, Aribisogan, who was impeached almost a week into his position as a speaker, accused the immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayose, of destabilising the state parliament.

He said:

“My election was never manipulated, it was in the open and clear. I was duly elected. The party is only being economical with the truth. They had already wanted to impose their will on Ekiti people.”

He accused the APC of imposition while stating some of the top positions in the state have been ceded to some of the zones in the state.

Aribisogan said this development made him raise the issue of equity in the distribution of these positions to avoid friction in the state.

He said the position of the deputy governor and the party chairman was ceded to the southern parts of Ekiti, while the central zone of the state had the governorship position, the ministerial slot and the ambassadorial slot leaving the northern region of the state out of the equation in the distribution of power.

Aribisogan said:

“I stand to say he (Fayemi) is the one trying to destabilise the state house of assembly. I’m going to tell it to his face that what he is doing in Ekiti will not be acceptable to the people of Ekiti.

“Because he cannot put a governor and at the same time not allow the governor to work. We are all witnesses to how he has been manipulating the current governor and he has been sandwiching him not to allow him to speak.”

Ekiti APC crisis: Deputy speaker debunks allegations of ex-speaker

Meanwhile, Hakeem Jamiu, the deputy speaker of the parliament, revealed that the electoral process that led to the emergence of Aribisogan was manipulated and did not qualify him as the speaker.

He revealed that complaints from about 14 to 16 members of the party raised an alarm that they did not vote for Aribisogan.

Jamiu said:

“About 14 to 16 members started complaining that this was not the way they voted.

“We later discovered so many things because we set up an ad-hoc committee that later found out that process was comprised and that is the reason for his impeachment and suspension.”

