The governor of Abia state seems not pleased with the INEC returning officer Professor Nnenna Oti and her utterances regarding the just concluded governorship poll in the state

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu accused Prof. Oti of making too much noise regarding the allegation that she was bribed by some key players during the polls and she rejected it

The PDP governor dared the INEC official to name those who tried to bribe her during the March 18 Guber election in Abia state

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has chal­lenged the returning officer for the March 18th governorship election in the state, Professor Nnenna Oti.

Okezie dared Oti to name those who bullied and attempted to bribe her during the collation of election results in Umuahia, Daily Independent reported on Saturday, April 15.

He stated that the returning officer betrayed his confidence in Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through her actions during and after the election.

Governor Ikpeazu challenges Professor Oti and tells her to mention the names of those who tried to bribe her during the poll in the state.

Source: Facebook

Ikpeazu dares Oti, gives her a fresh task

Oti, who is the Vice Chancel­lor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO), Imo State, has been telling sto­ries of how she was bullied but refused to be intimidated before and during the collation of re­sults in Umuahia.

The Governor, who threw the challenge in a chat with jour­nalists in Umuahia, alleged that Prof. Oti clearly came to execute a ‘hatchet job’ against the PDP in the state considering her utter­ances after the election, The Nation report added.

2023 governorship election: 4 major factors that led to PDP's failure in top southeast state

On Wednesday, March 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Alex Otti, of the Labour Party the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Abia state.

Otti, the electoral body said polled 175,5467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 88,529 votes.

The governor-elect's victory brought an end to the 24-year-old rule of the PDP in the state located in the southeast region of Nigeria.

Alex Otti vows to use Peter Obi’s governance model for Abia, gives reason

The newly elected governor of Abia state, Alex Otti, says his system of governance will adopt the Peter Obi model used in Anambra state.

He stated that the reason for adopting Obi's governance style is to cut government expenditure costs.

Otti, however, stated that in adopting this style of governance, his administration would remain reasonable.

