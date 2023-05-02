Senator Dino Melaye has been told to draw nearer to God or risk losing his quest to become Kogi state governor

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church issued this advisory message on Tuesday, May 2

Primate Ayodele also predicted that Gov Hope Uzodimma of Imo state would have an easy ride during the gubernatorial polls

Ahead of the off-cycle governorship polls in Kogi and Imo states, Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed possible outcomes, upsets and triumphs.

In his latest statement, Primate Ayodele urged the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in Kogi, Senator Dino Melaye, to beseech God in his quest to become governor.

The cleric described the Kogi state gubernatorial polls as an uneasy election that requires God's intervention.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Primate Ayodele said:

‘’The candidate of the PDP in Kogi, Dino Melaye should seek the face of God more concerning his ambition.

The election will not be an easy task and I see several obstacles standing against him in the contest. These obstacles can only be conquered by God, he needs to seek God’s face more.’

Primate Ayodele predicts Uzodimma's fate

In the southeast scene, Primate Ayodele said the elections in Imo state would be an easy ride for the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He, however, warned that Governor Uzodimma might lose his grip on the number one administrative seat in Imo state if a strong coalition of opposition decides to work together.

Primate Ayodele dismissed the strength of the PDP, stating that they will not make any electoral impact at the Imo state gubernatorial polls slated for Saturday, November 11.

As reported by Daily Independent, he said:

‘’In Imo, I am saying it again that only a strong coalition can defeat Governor Hope Uzodinma.

"PDP isn’t in this governorship race, they can’t make any impact. The opposition parties should come together if they want to defeat the incumbent governor."

