Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has been assured that his achievements in Abia state will not be eroded due to a new government

A public affairs analyst, Dele Olowu stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Abia has done well

Olowu who highlighted the strides of the Ikpeazu-led administration said the state chief executive did his best despite limited resources

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Dele Olowu, has described the outgoing governor of Abia state as a man on the verdict of history.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, April 8, Olowu stated that the recent media engagements of Ikpeazu have been revelatory and have shed unaccustomed light on his tenure and reversed some of the negativities which had dominated the literature of his administration.

Governor Ikpeazu has been assured that his place in history is safe in Abia state. Photo credit: Abia state govt

He said:

''Some might believe that the Ikpeazu response is unseasonable and late in coming. However, the right to reply can not be doubted or defeated either by time or by distance.

''Public interest issues can only be enlivened by throwing the public space open to a diversity of voices and a continuous dialectic of views.

''No matter how late, an intervention from the Ikpeazu platform, it should provide decisive materials which will assist in producing the verdict of history.''

Olowu stated that Governor Ikpeazu recently paid 29,000 civil servants in Abia and constructively owes no one.

He further stated that the governor's brand of governance did not allow him to pass the buck when he took over the reins of the southeast state.

His words:

''He embraced both assets and liabilities; contrary to the prevailing caricature, Abia state is not owing any core civil servant salaries of any kind. This is distinct from income generating entities who spend their way into trouble. They are only entitled to subventions.

''The over-bloating of the public service and government owned entities in the state has proceeded by tricks and in stealth. Many of the incumbent chief executives employ people without mandate and sometimes in clear violation of extant protocols.

''Many of the entities generate revenue which they deploy unilaterally. So what was once a governable cluster with tidy numbers soon becomes a gross association , hemorrhaging state resources at unsustainable levels.

''This has been the burden presented by Abia state. For Governor Ikpeazu the service has been a crown of thorns. Even though the state’s purse was lean, Ikpeazu came into office with a new sense of hope, pushing up social and political expectations.''

He said the governor sought to create an economy driven by the private sector in order to expand infrastructure.

He added that roads, education, heath as well as oil gas and construction became a boom, producing 200 roads in all.

The analyst further revealed that he governor introduced a novelty in road construction through the use of cement technology.

He said:

''The technology entails casting the road with concrete over a mass of iron before asphalting it. It is a new technology which enhances both the stability and life of roads. A new bridge has been completed at Okoturo Afia Obadiah. It realigned the bridge at Umunneochie.''

Olowu concluded by stating that on all legs, many Abia patriots insist that Governor Ikpeazu should loose no sleep as his place as a performer is assured in history.

