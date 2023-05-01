Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu picked Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf as his Aide-de-Camp designate

Meanwhile, Yusuf, the son of Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State

Interestingly, on Monday, May 1st, Lieutenant Yusuf resumes office today, as the new ADC to the president-elect, Tinubu

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf, the son of a monarch, Oba Yusuf Omokanye Oyekanmi, the Elemona of Ilemona in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara state, has assumed office as Aide-De-Camp to the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daily Trust on Monday, May 1st, reported that Yusuf stepped into his new role three weeks before the inauguration of the incoming president, under the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congres (APC).

Lieutenant Colonel Yusuf Nurudeen Alowonle as he resumes office today, as the new ADC to President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @EleyiLagos

Lt Col Yusuf appointed as Tinubu’s ADC assumes duty

The Kwara-born prince is said to have had a stint at the presidential Villa before his appointment.

Sources revealed that Tinubu’s ADC designate has previously served in sensitive roles in the Presidential Villa during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Vanguard reported.

This means that Yusuf is bringing his experience in intelligence and VIP protocol and protection to the new role.

