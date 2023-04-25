Members of the Muslim community in Anambra state on Monday, April 24, received the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Peter Obi during his visit promised to support the Awka Muslim community in rebuilding their mosque

According to Obi, politicians should not only visit members of the society for photo ops or during election campaign seasons

Peter Obi the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party has committed to supporting the Muslim community in Akwa, the capital city of Anambra state, The Punch reports.

Speaking while visiting the Muslim community in the state on Monday, the former governor of Anambra state said he would support the rebuilding of the mosque located in the area.

Peter Obi visited members of the Muslim community in Awka, Anambra state. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

Explaining why he is yet to take a rest or some kind of vacation after the rigorous campaign activities that led to the 2023 general elections, Obi noted that no serious leader should be resting with the way things are in Nigeria.

He also felicitated the Muslim community in their celebration of Eid al-Fitri as he emphasised that his visit has nothing to do with politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Visit should not only be because one is seeking political office. People who want to rest can go and rest. For me, I am not resting. No serious leader will go and rest in Nigeria with the way things are today.

“We will continue to visit as many people as we can, and also support them in the best way we can.

“I thank you for inviting me to the mosque to celebrate with you. You wanted to come to my house instead, but I said it will be better for me to come and now that I have come, I have also seen that the mosque is undergoing reconstruction.

“I want to pledge here and now that I shall contribute to the work you have at hand, to ensure that you have a befitting place of worship."

Tinubu, Atiku, Obi: Satguru Maharaj Ji drops fresh prophecy on 2023 elections outcome

The founder of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has commented on the outcome of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect.

The cleric also prophesized that Tinubu's administration would be a stepping stone for divine governance in Nigeria because he was an experienced leader.

Guru disclosed that voting for Peter Obi of the Labour Party would have been an ignition of the Biafra agenda while Atiku Abubakar of the PDP did not qualify to be Nigeria's president.

Tinubu returns to Nigeria ahead of May 29 swearing-in

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after spending over 30 days in France to rest following his declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu left the country on Tuesday, March 21, to have some rest in France following his rigorous campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The victory of Tinubu has been rejected by members of the opposition, who have also called for the suspension of the May 29 inauguration when Tinubu will be sworn in, but the president had insisted that nothing would change the day.

Source: Legit.ng