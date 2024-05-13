Nigerian Man Builds Mansion with Gerard Stone-Coated Roof, Plans to Feed People During Housewarming
- A Nigerian man who completed a multi-millionaire naira building project has shared an IV for his housewarming
- The man's photo was placed on the invitation card as he boldly wrote he wanted everyone to come celebrate with him
- Many people reacted when they saw he blurred out his address and the time of the house celebration
A young Nigerian man who recently became a landlord is organising a housewarming and inviting people.
The man shared an IV of the ceremony on TikTok, and he attached a photo of the finished mansion.
House with stone-coated roof
He (@andrewnice10) blurred his address and the event date, making people wonder if he ever wanted them to come to celebrate with him.
His building was painted white to match the dark colour of his stone-coated roof. Everything about the building speaks of wealth.
See his post here.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
miriam.nailslab said:
"You Dey invite us and you cover location. Congratulations."
S said:
"We’re invited you cover location."
Nzube money Ryder said:
"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing."
Marvel Dawson said:
"Congrats unto my own go come soon."
Eddy mite said:
"As I say Congratulations God please let my own be more than this."
osakajun said:
"Congratulations very soon i will invite you."
Daniel said:
"Congratulation to you my brother."
V!CTOR said:
"Fear of Efcc make my guy cover location."
Enogie said:
"Congrats, more on the way."
Anthony said:
"Congratulations brother it’s not easy."
GOD.FIRST.7 said:
"I tap from your blessing and grace in Jesus Christ name amen."
Efe_Zino said:
"I won’t get tired of saying congratulations until it’s my turn."
Young Nigerian built house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man joined the young landlords' group as he finished his building project. The man captured every phase of the construction till the house was roofed with aluminum sheets.
He (@investordomo) tiled the house floor and installed colour lights to add class to the building. The landlord spent millions of naira on furnishing.
