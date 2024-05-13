Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The faction of the Rivers state house of assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara has invited a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dagogo Iboroma, for screening.

As reported by The Punch, Iboroma, if successful with the screening, will be confirmed as the new Rivers state attorney-general/commissioner for justice of Rivers, and member of the state executive council (SEC).

The house, via a public announcement on Sunday night, May 12, by its clerk, G.M. Gillis-Harry, directed the senior lawyer to appear before the legislators this Monday, May 13, 2024.

Leadership newspaper noted this update on Monday morning, May 13.

Rivers attorney general seat vacant

Legit.ng recalls that the office of the Rivers state attorney-general became vacant following the recent redeployment of the former commissioner, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, to another ministry.

Adangor, a loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the immediate-past governor of the state and current federal capital territory (FCT) minister, however, resigned in protest.

