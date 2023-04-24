Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has visited the Mosque in Awka, the Anambra state capital to celebrate the Eid-il-Fitr with the Muslim community.

The former governor of Anambra state was reported to have made a similar visit to the Central Mosque, Onitsha, on Sunday, April 23, The Nation reported.

Obi has said his visit to the Mosque was to celebrate with the Muslim community in Anambra state while sharing the joy of the Eid-il-Fitr with the Muslim faithful. He also reckoned with their kind words and prayer for a new Nigeria he advocated for.

The presidential candidate prayed to Almighty Allah to accept the sacrifices, charity, supplications and all their good deeds as an act of worship and reward them abundantly in life and hereafter.

Obi said his host recounted how he rebuilt their Mosque during the crisis that erupted when he was the governor of the state, provided maximum security for them in 2006 and sponsored several members of the Muslim community to attend the hajj, one of the 5 pillars of Islam.

According to Obi:

"What is most comforting for them is that I am the only politician who has maintained the routine of customarily visiting the Central Mosque, remained supportive of the Community and maintained a close and cordial relationship with them."

