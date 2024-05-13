For three consecutive years, an intelligent Nigerian boy scored above 300 in the UTME but could not get university admission

This development worried his people as his score in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) was lower than other years

A concerned man has released the boy's score, preferred course of study and institution as he sought help for him

A Nigerian man, Shedrack Michael, is seeking help for an intelligent boy, Sylvanus John Shunnom, who has failed to land university admission for the past three years despite his impressive UTME results.

According to Shedrack, John not only had above 300 in three consecutive UTME sittings but usually cleared all his post-UTME and failed to get admission.

The unlucky boy has failed to get admission for the past three years. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: BFG Images, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

John's situation worried his father

In a Facebook post, Shedrack shared John's 2024 UTME score, which was below his previous years' results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

John scored 279 on aggregate: 68 in English, 71 in physics, 73 in biology and 67 in chemistry. The boy wants to study medicine and surgery at the University of Abuja or Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Shedrack revealed the boy's father reached out to him for help as the situation was worrying. Shedrack's post read in part:

"There's this intelligent boy from Kachia, I came in contact with,He sat for jamb for three consecutive time. In every seating, he scored above 300, with nine credit in WAEC and pass all post UTME, untill recently he scored 279 in 2024 Jamb result released within the week.

"He's dad reached out early this year to help secure admission for his son, We writes ABU Zaria, through the office of Rt.Hon David Umar Gurara. I personally submitted the recommendation letter and the Vice Chancellor replied us. unfortunately, the reply came to my noticed very late and I notified my Principal Hon.Gurara..."

JAMB had explained why some candidates with high scores may not secure admission.

People react to Sylvanus John Shunnom's situation

EMP Er Or said:

"Why will he keep applying Abu with such big course? Doesn't he know or is there no one to educate him about the wic'kedness of that school especially when it comes to Christians who apply for big courses there.

"Anyways i wish him admission with his dream course and may God's grace and favour be upon him this year."

Simon Tongah Joseph Kukui said:

"Congratulations boy don't depend on ABU alone ABU is not like before when it comes to Christians in that school."

Ugwu Sixtus said:

"He should do change of institutions to Unijos or Unimaid if not he might end up writing another jamb open up and tell his dad the truth..."

Hosea Inashi Morondia said:

"Congratulations to him.

"And best wishes."

Emmanuel Bako Kukui said:

"Why insisting on ABU? You may wish to try other federal universities where the use of kaduna state quota may be of advantage.

"I congratulate the candidate on this remarkable performance."

Gideon Daniel Kurah Gdk said:

"Congratulations, pls provide for us his information, phone number and address."

Boy laments after seeing his UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who scored 225 in last year's UTME cried out after seeing his UTME result.

Olumide shared a screenshot of his UTME score, which he checked via SMS code. He scored 53 in English, 49 in physics, 45 in biology, and 49 in chemistry, bringing his aggregate to 196.

A heartbroken Olumide questioned God over his score, saying he didn't expect it. He said he had started JAMB exam lessons in October 2023, read, prayed, and fasted.

Source: Legit.ng