FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged Nigerians not to pay attention to speculations about his health status.

Tinubu made this known on Monday, April 24, shortly after his return from holidays in Paris, France.

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu waved at his supporters on Monday, April 24 at the Abuja Airport after almost a month in France. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As quoted in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, the former Lagos state governor said:

“I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I’m refreshed and I’m ready for the task ahead.

“Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong.”

Earlier on his return, Tinubu was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with streams of high-profile dignitaries and his supporters chanting his name ''Jagaban", PM News reported.

The APC stalwart was seen waving and blowing kisses at his supporters, and in excitement, he displayed the peace sign with his right hand while waving in excitement.

As reported by TheCable, Tinubu had been on a rest leave since the conclusion of the gubernatorial election.

Rahman revealed that the president-elect had been resting in France while visiting Saudi Arabia to observe the lesser hajj during Ramadan.

However, Tinubu's absence triggered a lot of rumours and speculation about his health status, with critics stating that he had been away for a medical check-up because of an unidentified health problem.

Meanwhile, Tinubu's camp repeatedly denied these claims noting that the president-elect has been on a voyage consulting stakeholders in setting his team for the incoming administration.

City Boy, as his Gen Z supporters fondly call him, is expected to be inaugurated as the new President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29, at the legendary Eagle Square Abuja to begin his first stint at the State House in Aso Rock.

