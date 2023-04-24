Satguru Maharaj Ji, the founder of the One Love Family, has said that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has "a stepping stone for divine governance in Nigeria".

The cleric disclosed the revelation while giving a world press conference on Sunday, April 23, in celebration of the Unity and Light Anniversary of his existence as the Living Perfect Master, The Tribune reported.

According to Guru, Tinubu is an experienced leader that can turn things around for the country. He said Tinubu can “lay down a strong foundation to take care of the country’s meagre resources to produce more and meet up globally”.

Commenting on Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 election, the spiritual leader maintained voting for the former governor of Anambra is like "enacting Biafra game".

He went further to say that Atiku Abubakar did not qualify to be Nigeria's president because he broke the rules in his party, PDP and wanted to become the president of Nigeria without the consensus arrangement and ignored the governors.

He said:

"He (Atiku) is not Nigeria, Nigeria is bigger than him. He broke the law."

The religious leader then urged Tinubu's opponents, including Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Obi, to desist from challenging the outcome of the election in court.

Guru also commented on the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and urged the ruling party to shun religion in choosing the senate president.

