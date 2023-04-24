The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after spending over 30 days in France to rest following his declaration as the winner of the 2023 presidential election

Tinubu left the country on Tuesday, March 21, to have some rest in France following his rigorous campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections

The victory of Tinubu has been rejected by members of the opposition, who have also called for the suspension of the May 29 inauguration when Tinubu will be sworn in, but the presidency had insisted that nothing would change the day

FCT, Abuja - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has landed in Nigeria ahead of May 29, when he will be inaugurated as Nigeria's president, on Monday, April 24, after spending a month to "rest" in France.

Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 21, left Nigeria for France to rest and plan for the transition programme in preparation for the transition programme scheduled for May 29.

Supporters rejoice as Bola Tinubu returns to Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Has Tinubu returned to Nigeria?

The arrival of the president-elect was disclosed by Bayo Onanuga, the head of media publicity, who said, “Jagaban lands in Abuja!”

Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election by the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmoud Yakubu, on Wednesday, March 1.

Since he was declared the president-elect, members of the opposition, including Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The 2 opposition candidates have rejected the outcome of the poll alleging electoral fraud over the failure of the electoral body to transmit the results from the polling units on its iREV portal.

Both Atiku and Obi had filed petitions at the tribunal against the outcome of the poll while Tinubu and his team had filed counter petitions against some of the results of the oppositions, particularly Peter Obi.

Against opposition calls to stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the presidency had insisted that nothing would change the transition of government to the elected president on May 29.

