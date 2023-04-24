Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election, has revealed the reason he had not taken a rest since the completion of the general poll.

According to The Nation, the former governor of Anambra state, in a veiled shading of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, explained that no serious leader would travel out of the country on vacation with the situation Nigeria is currently in.

Obi made this known during his visit to the Muslim community in Awka to facilitate the celebration of the Eid-il-Fitr with them, adding that his visit has nothing to do with politics.

He further stated that such a visit should not always be out on political ambitions.

His statement reads in part:

“People who want to rest can go and rest. For me, I’m not resting. No serious leader will go and rest in Nigeria with the way things are today."

Recall that Tinubu, the president-elect, was out of the country for over a month shortly after he was declared the winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tinubu left Nigeria on March 21 for France to have a rest following a rigorous campaign and the general election but returned to the country on Monday, April 24.

The return of the president-elect to the country is coming a few months before his inauguration as Nigeria's president on May 29.

Source: Legit.ng