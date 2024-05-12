A lady has expressed joy that her younger brother, who wrote UTME in 2024, passed the nationwide examination

She said she was the one who took her brother to the JAMB examination venue and waited three hours for him

The result of the UTME is out, and her younger brother scored 246 marks, a performance she described as good

A lady is overjoyed that her younger brother, who sat for the 2024 JAMB examination, passed very well.

The lady said on the day of the UTME examination, she was the one who drove her younger brother to the CBT centre.

The young man scored 246 in JAMB exam. Photo credit: Facebook/Chinonye Ngwuta and Tech Cabal.

In a Facebook post, Chinonye Ngwuta said she spent three hours outside the JAMB examination hall, waiting for her brother.

When he finally finished and came out, the young man said the examination went well.

The result is now out, and he performed well, scoring 246 marks out of the 400 obtainable in JAMB.

Her words:

"Took my baby brother for his JAMB exam last week. After waiting for him for 3 hours he came out laughing. And I also started laughing too and so I asked him about he's exams and he said it went well. Results are out and he scored 246. I am so proud of him because he was deligent in reading and it payed off.... Congratulations my boo. He also got a brand new phone from us for a passing his jamb with a good score. I'm a proud big sis."

Facebook reactions

Juwe Onyinyechukwu Augusta said:

"Awnnn I’m happy for him. Congratulations to him."

Ahlaska Kelvin commented:

"Love this. Congratulations to him."

Emmanuel Olajide said:

"This is so beautiful. Congratulations to him."

Evans Osuchukwu reacted:

"Congratulations to him."

