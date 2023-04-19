The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has been mocked by President Muhamamdu Buhari over his failed senatorial bid

Reacting to Ortom's loss, Buhari claimed Benue people rejected him because of his bad performance in the state in the last eight years

In a statement by his aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, the president also accused the PDP governor of frustrating all the efforts FG made towards solving the security situation in Benue state

President , on Tuesday, April 18 lampooned Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over his failed senatorial bid.

Buhari mocked Ortom for failing to win his election to go to the Senate, claiming that the people of the state rejected him because of his alleged woeful performance in eight years, Vanguard reported on Wednesday, April 19.

Buhari says Ortom's senate bid failed because he did not perform well as a governor for eight years. Photo credit: President Muhammadu Bu­hari, Samuel Ortom

Why Ortom's Senate bid failed, Buhari speaks

The president also accused the outgoing governor of frustrating all peaceful efforts made towards solving the security situation in the state, adding that instead of embracing the government efforts, the governor was busy politicising everything thing.

President Buhari in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said that the Benue people would heave a sigh of relief that the governor is exiting office, while a more responsible governor will be mounting the saddle.

Source: Legit.ng