Of particular concern to us and indeed all well meaning Nigerians is the lame, unpopular, and barbaric fixation of Governor Ortom aimed at constantly attacking, criticising and vilifying every Federal Government Policy as a way of gaining cheap popularity in the face of blatant inability to perform his constitutional duties to the people of Benue who voted him into power 8 years ago.

Even in the twilight of his administration and having shamefully lost his senatorial ambition, Ortom does not deem it fit to pick another hobby. His juvenile tantrums are becoming embarrassing and to extend his juvenile tendencies to the well received and accepted forthcoming Census exercise is a joke taken too far.

Benue State with four Universities and more than five other institution of higher learning stands to benefit more from this Census exercise more than any State. The pool of graduates churned out of these institutions and the need to establish industries to cater for the employment needs of the state through the abundant agro-allied and natural raw materials are just some few benefits of a Census to Benue indigenes and Nigerians at large. The fact that job creation, industrial and social development and education are the direct benefits of a Census exercise is lost on Ortom who uses every opportunity to attack, ridicule and castigate the Federal Government is quite unfortunate.

Clearly, the fact that Gov Ortom doesn't see the need to support the Federal Government to successfully conduct the 2023 Census shows how inept he is as a leader.

Earlier in January this year, some Governors commended the Federal Government and the National Population Commission for their efforts to organise the first digital Census which will provide credible and valuable data for development planning in Nigeria. Ortom who has failed to even pay salaries, gratuities and pensions for more than a year has chosen to see nothing good about this laudable project. It is on record that Governor Ortom has not commissioned any significant project in Benue State after an 8 year tenure of office. It'll be plausible to say Gov Ortom failed because he had no data on the needs of Benue people and certainly does not value data and hence, his attack on the only project that can transform Nigeria through data driven and sustainable development.

As critical stakeholders in the Benue and Nigerian project, we appeal on Governor Ortom to separate politics

from issues of national interest. Census has nothing to do with his Fulani sentiments and innuendos and twisted narratives. Hiding under the banner of insecurity to call for the postponement of a project that's about to kick off is callous. If insecurity did not stop elections then it can't stop the 2023 Census.

It is enough that Benue is an opposition state, adding the burden of setting the state against the Federal Government will not bring development to the state either will it sort the huge debt profile incurred over the years.

