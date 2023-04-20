The federal government has cleared the air regarding the N1.535 trillion fund approved for the construction of roads across the country

The contract awards were approved following memos presented by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

Fashola said the money would be spent on the projects by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and would soon be completed

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N1.535 trillion for the construction and rehabilitation of eleven roads across the country, under the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Tax Credit Scheme.

The minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, confirmed the development on Wednesday, April 19 and disclosed the money would be spent on some major roads in Nigeria, totaling over 700km, Daily Trust reported.

Buhari’s government approves N1.535trn for 11 road projects as tenure nears an end. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Why Buhari approved N1.535trn for 11 road projects, Fashola speaks

This is coming barely 40 days to the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term.

Fashola said the roads, which would soon be completed, would link 11 states in the country, Vanguard report added.

He listed the benefiting states to include Edo, Delta, Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Adamawa among others.

