Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State has again made a strong statement ahead of May 29

The pragmatic leader of Rivers State said his entire cabinet and citizens would back the All Progress Congress (APC) for the speakership of the House of Reps

He, however, noted that the nominees made by APC must suit the standards required of a true leader

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly, the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has agreed to support the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the speakership position at the House of Representatives.

As reported by This Day, Governor Wike made this declaration on Monday, April 3, in Port Harcourt while hosting the delegates of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase.

Governor Wike said he would support APC for the speakership of the House of Reps if only the nominee meets the criteria. Photo: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

However, he noted that before he can confer his support, the nominated individuals for the positions at the lower legislative must merit and earn it.

Governor Wike said they must be personalities with experience that will help set the green chambers in motion for the 2023 administration.

According to PM News, Governor Wike said:

“The way we are now, the truth must be told that we are going to support the leadership of your party at the national level. I am not going to support anybody that is coming from anywhere.”

Governor Wike reiterated that any nominee presented by the APC must have all the criteria he has reeled out before he can give his full support.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker, Wase, said the reason for his visit to Port Harcourt was to solicit the influential support of Governor Wike in helping the APC become speaker of the House of Representatives at the incoming 10th assembly.

Wase said:

“Your excellency, we just finished the national and presidential election, we are about to go into the National Assembly politics and that is why are here to seek your support, to seek your prayers and blessing, by the grace of God so that we can have a unified country, stabilised system.”

