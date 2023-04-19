Bola Tinubu has saluted the winners that emerge during the just-concluded supplementary election in Nigeria

Tinubu, in his congratulatory message, said their emergence was a clear indication that the people have decided who leads them

He, however, urged aggrieved candidates to seek legal redress to challenge the outcome of the election

Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, congratulated the winners of the supplementary elections held across various states over the weekend.

Tinubu made this known via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 19.

Bola Tinubu has urged the aggrieved candidate to seek legal redress to challenge the outcome of supplementary election.

As contained in the statement, Tinubu stated that the conduct of the election and its atmosphere was a clear testament that the people had made their intentions clear that they accepted the election's outcome.

He said:

"These victorious men and women have earned the trust of their people and I call on them to rededicate themselves to the service of their respective constituents.

"The supplementary polls have now brought the 2023 elections to a final, fitting conclusion. I observed, with satisfaction, the largely peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the supplementary election on Saturday. It was a further testimony that our citizens have accepted democratic norms and have unalloyed faith in the electoral process."

Tinubu reacts to controversial Adamawa polls

Meanwhile, Jagaban, as his political supporters fondly call him, urged the Nigerian Police to investigate the anomalies that transpired during the supplementary polls in Adamawa state.

He, however, appealed to the aggrieved individuals who contested in the supplementary polls to accept their loss in good fate or adopt the legal route of venting their grievances.

Tinubu said:

"I note the matter of the Adamawa Supplementary Governorship Election and I urge police authorities to fully investigate all that transpired in the election given the attendant controversy.

"In every democratic contest there has to be one winner. I call on those aggrieved to pursue legitimate means of addressing their grievances."

Adamawa Polls: Atiku Congratulates Fintiri, Sends Strong Message to Tinubu

In another development, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar reiterated that he would retrieve his mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal.

Atiku, who petitioned INEC, and president-elect Bola Tinubu say it is high time to discard anti-democratic entities in the country.

He stated this in his congratulatory message to Gov Ahmad Fintiri, who won his re-election in Adamawa state.

