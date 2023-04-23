President Muhammadu Buhari, on his final outing as Nigerian president on Eid-il-Fitr day, appealed to some Nigerians whom he might have hurt while overseeing the affairs of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

List of prominent Nigerians Buhari might have offended Photo Credit: Femi Adesina, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The president said:

"All those that I have hurt, I ask that they pardon me. I think it is a good coincidence for me to say goodbye to you and thank you for tolerating me for almost eight years."

However, President Buhari's appeal could be covertly directed to some prominent Nigerian figures, both in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading oppositions.

Some of them are listed below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bola Tinubu

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, could be one of the people Buhari might be apologizing to in his open apology following his naira redesign policy that almost scuttled the chance of Tinubu and the APC during the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, ahead of the APC primary, bragged that he supported Buhari to emerge as Nigeria's president, but the naira redesign policy was alleged to be designed to ensure Tinubu did not win.

Yemi Osinbajo

Another person on the list is Buhari's vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. He was reported to have given maximum loyalty to the president and hoped that the president would reward him and support him as his successor.

The table turned when it was reported that the president had endorsed Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, as his preferred presidential candidate of the APC on the eve of the party's primary.

Samuel Ortom

One of the governors that Buhari's administration has hurt so much is the Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom. The governor and Buhari were both elected on the platform of the APC in 2015 until the crisis between the farmers and herders escalated in his state.

The crisis remained the destructive tipper that divided the 2 leaders when Ortom started tagging the tribe of the president, Fulani, as the bag eggs in the issue. He rarely said anything positive about the president.

Sheirk Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and wife

One of the prominent Nigerians President Buhari might be seeking their forgiveness is Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, who were arrested by the Nigerian Army in December 2015 and have been in detention since then.

The leader Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) was discharged and acquitted by the Kaduna state High Court, but the couple is still in detention for almost 8 years of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Omoyele Sowore

The founder and presidential candidate of the African Action Alliance (AAC) was one of the strong critics of President Buhari's administration and was serially arrested and detailed with disregard to court orders.

In August 2019, the State Security Service arrested and detained the activist after calling for a protest tagged "RevolutionNow". He was charged with treason by the security operatives but was discharged by the court, and he was re-arrested.

See the video of the president's apology here:

Sudan crisis: Buhari to start moving Nigerians to safe place today or tomorrow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Garba Shehu, a senior media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed the federal government's efforts in evacuating trapped Nigerians in Sudan.

Shehu maintained that the Nigerian embassy in the country is working with the government of Sudan and Ethiopia to ensure the safety of the affected Nigerians.

According to Shehu, the trapped Nigerians are expected to be moved to a safe place between today and tomorrow.

Source: Legit.ng