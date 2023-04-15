Timipre Sylva has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 11th, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa

Immediate past minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary for Bayelsa State for November 11 governorship election in the state.

Sylva, a former governor who ruled the state between 2007 to 2012, polled a total of 52,061 votes to defeat five other aspirants, including the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Chief David Lyon in a direct primary of the party, Daily Trust reported.

Timipre Sylva defeats his major opponents to clinch the APC ticket

With the results, Sylva will now square up with the incumbent governor, Senator Douye Diri who had earlier in the week emerged as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the results on Saturday, April 15, at the APC state secretariat in Yenagoa, the chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee for Bayelsa State, Maj. Gen. A. T. Jibrin (Rtd), said the exercise was conducted peacefully on Friday across the state.

