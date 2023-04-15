The Kebbi state electorates, women to be precise, have made a strong allegation against the ruling APC amid supplementary polls in the state

The women although were not direct but disclosed that the Broom party which is the APC with the logo of "broom", gave them N3,000 for performing their civic responsibility

Meanwhile, INEC is conducting supplementary governorship, national and state Assembly elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states, as well as national and state assemblies’ elections in 24 states of the federation today, Saturday, April 15

A report by Channels TV has it that a female voter in the Saturday, April 15, supplementary elections in Kebbi state has claimed that the “broom” party gave her N3,000, two wrappers, and packs of pasta for voting for the party.

Surprisingly, another lady said “the broom” party gave her the same as well as others for voting for them.

Voting commences in polling units 015, Upper Sharia Court, Ambursa, LG area of Birnin Kebbi. Photo credit: Joshua Odeyemi

The two voters spoke in Hausa with Channels Television at the Baban Dutsi Model Primary School which has three polling units namely: Karyo, Umijin Nana and Baban Dutsi.

Video emerges

Watch the video of the women below as shared by Channels TV on Twitter;

This woman says she was given two wrappers, packs of pasta and ₦3,000 for voting.

Another lady says it's 'the broom' that gave her the same as the others for voting for them.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had during the February 25 and March 18 elections declared some governorship, National Assembly and state assemblies’ polls inconclusive and directed a rerun due to Widespread violence, voter suppression and inducement and many other issues.

INEC declares winner of Yobe South Senatorial election

An emerging report by Channels TV has it that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yobe State has declared Ibrahim Bomai as the duly elected Senator representing Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result on Saturday, April 15 at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the INEC returning officer, Abatcha Melemi explained Bomai of the APC polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent of the PDP, Halilu Mazagane who polled 68,885 votes.

The returning officer, who could not entertain questions, told journalists that his mandate was just to declare the winner.

Fintiri vs Bianni: Analyst predict winner of Adamawa supplementary polls

Renowned political and anti-insurgency analyst Dr Abubakar Sani has revealed his predictions for the much-anticipated supplementary elections in Adamawa state.

Dr Sani said the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Aishatu Dahiru, does not stand a chance against the incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the internal crisis in the state chapter of the APC and the northern socio-cultural stereotype are the main factors that will impede Bainani's chances.

