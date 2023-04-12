Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has clinched the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the second term

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary in the state to contest November 11 governorship election for a second term in office.

Diri, an incumbent governor of the state who was the sole aspirant for the primary, polled a total of 305 yes votes from the delegates to emerge as the party candidate, Daily Trust reported.

Gov Diri wins PDP governorship primary election in Bayelsa state, clinches party ticket for a second term. Photo credit: Douye Diri

Source: Facebook

How Diri defeated other candidates

The primary election conducted on Wednesday, April 12, had the party delegates from the eight local government areas of the state casting their votes to affirm the candidature of the governor, Vanguard report added.

Adeleke confirms development, tasks party chieftains

The chairman of the Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Election Primary Committee and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, urged the people of the state to rally round the party during the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Source: Legit.ng