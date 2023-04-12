The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the party's gubernatorial candidate

Imo, Owerri - Senator Samuel Anyanwu has been declared the Imo state governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 11 gubernatorial polls in the southeast state.

As reported by Channels TV online, Senator Anyanwu's victory was announced after the conclusion of the party's primary election on Wednesday, April 12 at the PDP secretariat in Owerri.

The Imo state governorship election is one of the off-cycle polls that would be conducted alongside Kogi and Bayelsa.

The PDP organising secretary, Lawrence Biado, disclosed that a seven-man electoral panel were saddled with the responsibility to ensure the formation of the party's national working committee under the stewardship of Kenneth Okon, who was on the ground to monitor the primary election exercise.

Ihedioha pulls out of governorship race

Before the commencement of the primary election, the ex-governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, pulled out of the governorship race.

In January 2020, the Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State after barely seven months in office.

Why Ihedioha Withdrew From Imo PDP Guber Primary, Fresh Fact Emerges

Meanwhile, the reason Emeka Ihedioha withdrew from the Imo state governorship primary has been revealed.

A group, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Action, disclosed Ihedioha stepped down from the 2023 race because the process lacked credibility.

The chairman of the group, Rufus Omeire, made this disclosure through a statement issued on Wednesday, March 29.

