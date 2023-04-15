The political scene in the northern region of Nigeria is gradually experiencing a paradigm shift

Powerful women that command authority, splendour and good oratory traits have begun to emerge from the north

Most recently, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa state, Senator Aisha Dahiru, AKA Binani, is giving the incumbent a run for his money

That men have historically dominated the Nigerian political scene is not in doubt, with its attendant and ongoing advocacy by pro-women groups for a better deal in political and governmental affairs.

Despite these obstacles, exceptional women have stood tall, shattering boundaries to assert their pedigree.

The sudden rise of women in politics in the northern region of Nigeria has begun to gain national attention. Photo: Sen Aisha Dahiru, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe and Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

Source: Facebook

These women have proven themselves intellectually and politically astute, with their achievements resulting from hard work and grace.

Muawiyyah Yusuf Muye curated this list of women making a difference in the North.

1. Senator Aisha Dahiru AKA Binani

Senator Aisha Dahiru Binani is a politician, businesswoman, and founder of Binani Group, which houses Binani Printing Press and Binani Air, among others.

She obtained her Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southampton. She was a member of the green chambers representing the Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency.

As the Senator Representing Adamawa Central and APC Gubernatorial Candidate, She is known for her diligence and humility. I have been around her on several occasions, and you will hardly even feel like you are in the presence of a public figure.

Her philanthropic activities in her home state of Adamawa State are well documented, making her a beloved figure.

Senator Binani won her Senatorial Seat in 2019 against all odds. She's poised to become the first elected female Governor in not only the North but in the whole of Nigeria, a feat that will undoubtedly serve as a source of inspiration and make her a beacon of hope not only to Northern Women but to women in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

2. Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe

Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe is the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State. In the 2019 governorship election, Governor El-Rufai, who was facing the baggage of the unpopular revolutionary reforms and policies of his administration, as well as the backlash from Southern Kaduna Christians for daring to jettison the Muslim/Christian ticket, decided to risk his reelection bid by nominating Dr Sabuwa Balarabe as his running mate, breaking the norm in Northern Nigeria by choosing a woman as his running mate and his unwavering faith in her paid off.

She became the first female to be elected to that office in Northern Nigeria.

Like myself, Dr Balarabe is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri, where she received training as a Surgeon with over two decades of experience in public health.

She served as the Director of Public Health in the FCT in 2014 and held the position until February 2016, when Governor El-Rufai appointed her as the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency; she was renominated as the Deputy to the Kaduna State Governor-elect, Senator Uba Sani in the 2023 election.

She has fortified her position as one of those exceeding boundaries set for women in a male-dominated field of politics

3. Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu

A certified urban and regional planner from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has gained a lot of popularity in Nigeria's Political Arena in recent years.

Fondly called "The Amazon" by her supporters, RTA has a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a PhD in Security and Strategic Studies from the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

She also earned an Honorary PhD in Public Administration from Commonwealth University, London, and a Certificate in Leadership Skills from Abbey College, London. She is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and the Nigerian Institute of Public Administration.

Her political career sprang up when she became the National Vice Chairman (North Central) of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2008 and later became the National Women leader of ANPP from 2010 to 2013.

After the merger that produced the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2013, DDrr. Ramatu became the National Woman Leader of the Party, a position she oversaw contributing tremendously to the Party and Buhari's resounding reelection in 2019. She was eventually appointed the Minister of State for FCT, a role she has been executing so well.

4. Hadiza Bala Usman

Hadiza Bala Usman’s attended Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. She later went on to receive a Master's Degree in Developmental Studies from the University of Leeds in the UK.

As the former Chief of Staff to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, Mal. El-Rufai, her appointment to this position was a clear indication of her intellectual capacity, brilliance, and competence. Her rise to the top was not surprising given her previous role as one of the strongest policy drivers of the APC Campaign in 2015.

Her tenure as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) was a vindication of the faith placed in her for such a position. She implemented innovative policies that led to the overhaul of the entire port authority. She fearlessly tackled the challenges in her job even if it meant stepping on toes. Her exploits propelled her to the top echelon of the leadership ladder and won her the admiration of many Nigerians.

In 2023, she was appointed Deputy DG (Admin) of the APC Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council. She continues to inspire young women to strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

5. Senator Binta Masi Garba

Senator Binta Masi Garba is a remarkable advocate for women's rights; she attended Kaduna Polytechnic, where she obtained Higher National Diploma (HND) in Marketing.

In addition, she attended the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and earned a Certificate in Public Financial Management. She began her professional career as an advert officer at New Nigeria Newspapers.

Senator Garba was elected to represent the people of Kaduna South Federal Constituency at the green chambers in 1999; at the time, she was the youngest Federal legislator in Nigeria.

She contested and won the same House of Representatives seat in her home state of Adamawa State, representing Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency, making her the first politician to represent two different Federal Constituencies at other times.

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed, she became the first and only female state party chairperson.

In the 2015 elections, she was the only female Senator Elected in all 19 Northern States of Nigeria.

6. Late Senator Aisha Al-Hassan

This write-up will not be complete without the honourable mention of the late Hajiya Jummai Alhassan.

She defeated the then-incumbent Sen. Former Ambassador Manzo Anthony in Taraba North Senatorial Primaries. She then went on to defeat a former governor in the general elections. A trained lawyer, she became the first female to be appointed Taraba State AG and Commissioner of Justice.

She was also the first woman to be appointed secretary FCT judicial council and later appointed the chief registrar of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja high court.

She contested for the Taraba State gubernatorial seat in the 2015 and 2019 elections under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and UDP but lost the former to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Darius Ishaku, under controversial circumstances, her enigmatic cult following earned her the name “Mama Taraba.” President Buhari appointed her as his Minister of Women’s Affairs in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng