President-elect Bola Tinubu has reportedly begun the search for a new CBN governor

Reports say that prominent names such as bank founders and a former CBN governor, among others, are on the list

Despite the current CBN boss, Emefiele having until next year, analysts say Tinubu will not retain him as the apex bank governor

According to reports, President-elect Bola Tinubu and his aides are beaming their searchlight on who succeeds the current Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu and his team are combing through the ranks for top-level appointees into the next government to be sworn in on May 29, 2023, according to a BusinessDay report.

President-elect Bola Tinubu and CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Prominent reportedly on the list

The report said the search for who becomes the next helmsman at the apex bank to pilot the country's monetary policies is critical and urgent as they will seek to reverse the declining economic fortunes of the country immediately.

The search must produce a tested man or woman widely accepted for the governor seat at the apex bank.

Per the report by the newspaper, candidates lined up for the plum job include:

Fola Adeola, founding CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank and father of the modern-day pension industry.

Bode Agusto, founder of Nigeria's first credit rating company and a former director of the Budget Office of the Federation. He holds a degree in accounting from Lagos and a certificate in strategy and innovation from MIT.

Oluyemi Cardoso, a former chairman of Citi Bank and ex-Lagos commissioner for economic development under Tinubu's administration. He holds degrees from the University of Aston and Harvard.

Olawale Edun, a former commissioner for finance.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan appointed Emefiele as CBN governor on June 4, 2014.

Emefiele may go with Buhari on May 29

There are speculations that Tinubu may not retain him as tenure expires next year following the catastrophic naira redesign policy and cash crisis which rocked the country.

Tinubu, during his various campaign speeches, has said the CBN policy targeted him.

Analysts, therefore, say he will not spend a day in Aso Rock before firing Emefiele, who is believed to also to be eyeing the presidential seat.

Economic and financial experts believe that global investors are likely to come once it is clear who is the next CBN governor.

