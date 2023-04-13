The Equality Movement (TEM) has praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Senator Andy Uba, for playing a crucial role in the mobilisation of supporters and voters for the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu.

In a statement seen by Legit.ng, Garba Iliyasu, the assistant publicity secretary of TEM commended Uba for his significant contribution to the emergence of Tinubu as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator Andy Uba has been commended for mobilising support for Tinubu in the southeast region. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The national coordinator of the TEM, Mohammed Ajiji, said Senator Uba’s tenacity of purpose and his courage of conviction in the face of adversity, ensured that he forged new frontiers for the campaign for the Tinubu presidency, which resonated across the country.

Ajiji's words:

“A lot of people thought Senator Andy Uba was out and down following the adversity and betrayal he faced in the last Anambra Governorship election. But he proved the prophets of doom wrong when he sprang up and took the lead in the campaign for the APC presidency.

“He spared no resources to ensure the mobilisation of men and materials for the Tinubu campaigns."

He added while some APC leaders in the Southeast suffered the indiscretion of hiding under the cover of ethnicity and religion to undermine their party, Senator Andy Uba stood up to the occasion and campaigned for Tinubu in the region.

He stressed that because of the contribution of political stalwarts like Senator Andy Uba, the APC is now the biggest political party in the Southeast with Imo and Ebonyi states under its firm grips and a number of senators.

He said:

“Political heavyweights like Senator Andy Uba ensured and made way for APC to have inroads into the South East, which is unprecedented. Today, APC is the biggest political party in the South East winning Imo and Ebonyi States while PDP has only Enugu, APGA has Anambra and the Labour Party took Abia.

“We have to place it on record that Senator Andy Uba has earned a place in the APC Hall of Fame and we will continue to highlight his contribution in order to spur him to continue his good work for the development and unity of Nigeria."

He said the engagements of Senator Uba with the youth groups, market women, butchers, and commercial tricycle operators, among other interest groups have paid up handsomely with the declaration of Tinubu as the president-elect by INEC.

2023 Presidential Election: Real Reason Why I Defeated Peter Obi, Tinubu Reveals

President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed the real reason why Peter Obi was defeated in the February 25 presidential election.

According to Tinubu, the Labour Party flagbearer lost the poll even before he was announced and declared the winner by INEC.

Speaking further, Tinubu noted that Obi was not validly nominated to contest the presidential election according to section 77 and section 3 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Arewa elders reveal reason Tinubu must be sworn-in on May 29

A coalition of Arewa elders has insisted that the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, must be sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, having met the constitutional requirement to win the February 25 presidential election.

The elders' made this assertion while cautioning those calling for an interim government in the country to desist forthwith.

The group's position was contained in a communique read by Suleiman Usman Jere, chairman of the coalition, at the end of a meeting on Tuesday, April 11, in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng