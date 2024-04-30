The drama between Wizkid and Davido took a new turn after the DMW boss accused his colleague of being a woman beater

This led to netizens digging up Wizkid’s partner Jada P’s 2019 post where she accused Star Boy of domestic violence

The domestic violence allegations against Wizkid drew the attention of many Nigerians online and they reacted

Two of Nigeria’s top musicians, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Ayo Balogun ‘Wizkid’ have taken a new turn with domestic violence allegations.

Recall that Wizkid took a swipe at Davido with a controversial social media post that led to a series of online drama.

Fans react to domestic violence claims against Wizkid.

Many felt Davido was going to ignore the jab but the DMW boss got on his X page later in the day to retaliate. In a now deleted tweet, the Unavailable crooner accused Wizkid of being a woman beater. Not stopping there, he also sympathised with victims of domestic violence.

See screenshots of his deleted posts below:

Nigerians dig up Jada P’s 2019 post

Shortly after Davido’s claims about Wizkid being a woman beater went viral, netizens were quick to dig up a post that Wizkid’s partner, Jada P, made in 2019 accusing her man of domestic violence.

Jada had penned down a lengthy note where she claimed that she had been in an abusive relationship with Wizkid for years and kept on covering for him even from her close friends and family.

The music executive claimed that Star Boy used to put his hands on her leaving her with numerous bruises. She added that it was always like they were at war in the same house and that she had decided to let him go because she could not raise their son in such an environment.

See screenshots of Jada’s old posts below:

Netizens react to domestic violence allegations against Wizkid

Davido’s tweets and Jada’s resurfaced posts piqued the interest of many Nigerians as they reacted to the claims of Wizkid being a woman beater. Read some of their comments below:

emekaraluchukwu:

“See small wiz Dey beat Jada short people and anger issues eh.”

O_mu_a:

“Wizkid be like who go fit beat that woman...woman wen big pass as times two.”

ifysherry12:

“Na y I no get anything in common with short person dem dey get anger issues wey dey lead to domestic violence .”

slay_temple:

“How husband wey I senior go d beat me?”

cys_properties:

“Lol just lol . Like sey David no worse.”

mima_the_1st:

“You no fit knock that dwarf?”

Desuwablaq:

“Wizkid the Anthony Joshua.”

ajokeolla.aa:

“It took davido a whole day to respond,and e no still enter !!!”

Godwinkessi:

“We’ve never heard Big bird beat woman. OBO I love u but u don Dey talk too much ‍♂️.”

Xexgrace:

“One Dey beat one Dey cheat.”

Official.ecstacy:

“No Evidence! .”

Princess_chi_bae:

“Na una sabi. I still be Wizkid FC.”

Traceeparxx:

“The one wey Chioma dey go so no be death sentence she dey?”

__successful_01:

“If Wizkid like make e be family beater we still love am.”

queen_doraema:

“Since 2019 he was beating her yet no single proof of beating or bruises and as of 2024 they have 2 healthy boys together, but even a blind man knows the shege chioma is going through.”

Tzcash:

“Jada said she was being abused everyday and she was leaving since 2019, this is 2024 and she still dey with Wiz and she don even born another baby after then. Na now I know all these 30 bingos head no correct true true, yall think UK in like naija that you can lay your hands on women anyhow? Y'all are just pained, Wiz is who God has blessed, no man can curse✌️.”

