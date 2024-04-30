A young Nigerian lady assumed a prayerful stance upon receiving news of her UTME result release by JAMB

Captured in a video, she fervently implored God for a favourable outcome, moving around the house

After an anxious wait, JAMB officially unveiled the 2024 UTME results on Monday, April 29, 2024

In a significant development, a young lady went into prayer after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) officially unveiled the results of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The eagerly awaited outcome was made public on Monday, April 29, 2024. Thereafter, a young lady walked around the house praying for a good result.

The young Nigerian lady called on God's intervention in her UTME result. Photo credit: @vickyheart3

Lady reacts to UTME result

A man who captured the moment appeared to be amused by the lady’s actions and could not help but smile, as shown by @vickyheart3.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered over 8,000 likes and several comments on TikTok alone.

Watch the video of the lady below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Öçhäñ yæ said:

“When I wrote mine believe me I thought I would fail cus me no read but to God be the glory he shamed my enemies jamb na luck no be by reading “

Lala wrote:

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”

Precious commented:

“And God will answer her.”

Chinedu fxx:

“Wettin concern Lazarus concern jamb.”

Amaka:

“Me right now if you know how high the tension is...out of 1.9millon, 1.4m below 200.”

Peaches:

“Father raise our results...Amen.”

Ahniee George:

“Father lord u raise Lazarus from death, father lord raise my CGPA.”

Mary:

“I pray we all come out with good grades in Jesus name (amen).”

Enugu Fashion Designer:

“Where do I check please.”

Bettyyyy:

“Go girlll hv faith ohhh.”

DoraTheExplorer:

“God abeg I pray the same prayer but for my gpa abeg.”

Odunolal:

“Her faith will make it possible! Amen.”

