The race for who succeeds the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, gets tougher ahead of the April 15 supplementary elections.

Whilst the ruling All Progressives Congress is yet to decide on where the position will be zoned to, the top contenders for the House of Reps seat, have commenced campaigns in their various capacities.

Speaker Gbajabiamila meets lawmakers-elect vying for who wants to become the next House of Reps Speaker. Photo credit: @femigbaja

The outgoing leadership of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila will definitely leave a big shoe to be filled for the next speaker, in the history of the green chamber.

Gbajabiamila has arguably led one of the most peaceful, diplomatic and most productive house and to a very great extent, this has brought out the beauty of our democratic system.

Lawmakers-elect contesting for House of Reps seat

Who takes over from Gbajabiamila? is one question left unanswered as lawmakers battle, and lock horns and battle to become the next leader of the House of Representatives.

Without wasting much time, Legit.ng compiled the list of top lawmakers-elect, nine to be precise who are aspiring to become the next House of Reps speaker in the 10th National Assembly:

They include:

1. Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau)

Hon Wase has worked closely with the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamnila and he hopes to take over from his principal. Photo credit: Hon Ahmed Idris Wase

Ahmed Idris Wase is a Nigerian politician who serves as the Deputy Speaker of the 9th Nigerian House of Representatives. He is a member of the All Progressive Congress.

The federal lawmaker has demonstrated to his constituents that good governance and quality representation is possible hence the positive impact on the masses, giving priority to Education, Health, Good Road and water as his legislative interest.

Hon. Ahmed Wase was elected Deputy Speaker in the 9th National Assembly, House of Representatives, with 358 votes unopposed.

He will slug it out with eight other top contenders to lead the 10th National Assembly.

2. Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau)

Hon Gagdi is the former deputy speaker of PLHA and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke & Kanam FC. Photo credit: Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Honourable Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau), is also in the speakership race to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila as the next Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

It was gathered that Hon Gagdi, representing Panskhin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency of Plateau State, has been meeting lawmakers to position himself in the event that the speakership is zoned to the North-central geopolitical zone where he hails from.

3. Muktar Betara (APC, Borno)

Betara, Is a member of the house of Reps, representing Biu, Bayo, kwaya kusara and Shani Federal constituency of Borno State under the platform of the APC. Photo credit: Ismail Aliyu Betara

Rt. Hon. Aliyu Muktar Betara Aliyu OON, the Biu-born lawmaker, currently represents Biu, Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Shani Federal Constituency of the state.

Though he is hardly in the news as a member of the National Assembly, yet his contributions are the most impactful on the people in the state.

He has been representing his constituency for the past 14 years and still counting but would slug it out with the lawmakers-elect to succeed Gbajabiamila to lead in the 10th Assembly.

4. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia)

Benjamin Kalu, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, says he is interested in becoming the speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Kalu said he is competent to lead the green chamber, adding that no lawmaker from the south-east has been a speaker in four decades.

5. Sada Soli Jibiya (APC, Katsina)

Sada Soli Jibiya is one of the lawmakers-elect who wants to succeed Femi Gbajabiamila as the next House of Reps Speaker. Photo credit: Sadauki Jibia

Honourable Sada Soli is a Nigerian politician at the House of Representatives level.

Sada Jibiya currently serves as the Federal Representative representing Jibia/Kaita constituency in the 9th National Assembly.

Hon. Soli was re-elected to the 10th National Assembly to represent the people of Kaita/jibia federal constituency of Katsina State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

6.Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara)

Olawuyi is one of the lawmakers-elect vying for the top seat in the Assembly. Photo credit: Hon. Tunji Olawuyi

Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara has begun his re-election campaign in Oro, Irepodun Local government area of Kwara as the battle for the speakership gets intense by the day.

Olawuyi is the validly elected candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin and Oke-ero Federal Constituency of Kwara in the primaries conducted in June.

7. Hon. Makki Abubakar (APC, Jigawa)

Hon. Abubakar has used his office to serve the people of his constituents well and hopes to do more by vying for the Reps leadership seat. Photo credit: Hon. Makki Abubakar

Hon. (Dr) Makki Abubakar Yalleman who is the deputy chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Defence and Member representing Mallammadori/Kaugama Federal Constituency of Jigawa State is one of the Nigerian Federal Lawmakers who did not leave anyone in doubt regarding the direction he is going in view of legislative activities and responsibilities.

The 9th National Assembly comprising the Senate (109 Senator) and House of Representatives (360 Members) was inaugurated on 11th June, 2019.

Within the last two years of the 9th House of Representatives, Hon. Makki Abubakar Yalleman sponsored and co-sponsored several bills that have direct and indirect impact on his constituents and entire Nigerians.

8.Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna)

Hon. Abbas is a thoroughbred grassroots politician. Photo credit: Tajudeen Abbas

Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, member representing Zaria Federal Constituency in the National Assembly under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holds the much-required qualities needed to succeed Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

The high ranking lawmaker is a man of unblemished integrity and he is manifestly loved and trusted by his fellow federal lawmakers.

He will slug it out with eight of his colleagues to battle for the position of the next House of Reps speaker.

The Federal Representative representing Zaria constituency served in the green chamber from

May 2011 to May 2019, before getting pursuing a second term.

9. Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara)

Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is in the race to become the next House of Reps Speaker. Photo credit: Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji

From all informed political permutations, the outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election in Nigeria makes very plausible the swing of the position of Speaker, 10th House of Representatives, to the North. And on the list of eligible Reps-Elect for the Office of Speaker, House of Reps, Rt. Hon. Dr. Aminu Sani Jaji ranks atop.

The federal lawmaker in the Eight National Assembly is undoubtedly one of the best lawmakers to have traversed the hallowed chambers of the House of Representatives since 1999, Hon. Dr. Aminu Jaji, who goes by the title Garkuwan Matasan Arewa, is an embodiment of humility, diligence, competence, experience and maturity.

Today, he stands tall amongst the most popular and highly respected politicians in Zamfara State.

Conclusion

Meanwhile, the results of only 325 seats were declared after the February 25 National Assembly elections. There are 360 seats in the lower chamber.

Interestingly, a female lawmaker, Hon. Marian Onuoha had on Wednesday, April 12, formally declared her intention to join the race for the position of the 10th Assembly Speaker, with a clarion call on her male counterparts to step down for her.

The chamber has had nine speakers since the return of democracy in 1999. Whoever emerges in June when the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated will be the 10th speaker.

APC suspends prominent house of reps member over thuggery activities

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi state has suspended the current federal lawmaker of the Koko/Besse, Maiyama federal constituency, Shehu Muhammed Koko.

The suspension of the federal lawmaker was announced by the state chairman, Abubakar Muhammad Kana.

Koko, the chairman of the house committee on Airforce, was accused of anti-party activities and thuggery that ridiculed the party and brought disrepute and division to the APC.

