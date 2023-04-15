Conversations about the inclusion of women in Parliament and other spheres of government have surfaced again

The Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI) described the Nigerian political space as anti-women

Meanwhile, the GSAI said it is solidly behind Princess Miriam Onouha, the only female aspirant for the speakership seat at the House of Reps

FCT, Abuja - With less than 43 days to the inauguration of the 10th national assembly, agitation is brewing again for the national assembly to grant the proposed 35% affirmative action that will see an increase in the legislative seats of women in the upper and lower chambers.

The Gender Strategy Advancement International (GSAI), during a press briefing held in Abuja on Friday, April 14, said women's underrepresentation in Parliament and governance is a great injustice that needs to be addressed.

The National Assembly currently have 15 women while three of them is the Senate. Photo: Nigerian Senate, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, the executive director of GSAI, Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack, described Nigeria as an anti-woman society, she said:

"The dynamics have changed. We have the revised national gender policy, we also have Nigerian women in court with the Nigerian government over 35 per cent affirmative action. We also have a parliament that has stepped down the five gender bills.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"So the narrative is that Nigeria is anti-women. For us to change that narrative in the Committee of Nations, Africa especially, Nigeria has to be deliberate. And the only way to remedy our bad narrative is to start from the parliament."

Women inclusion: "It's no longer business as usual'' - Barr Agbaje

Also speaking to Legit.ng on the 35 per cent affirmative action, the national president of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Amina Agbaje, said women constitute more than 50 per cent of the voter population in Nigeria, and they should be treated right.

She stated that it is no longer business as usual while noting that the population of women must count for something and also reflect at the national level.

Barrister Agbaje, said:

"If we are qualified to vote, then it means that we are also qualified to seat at the table because every country that wants to be taken seriously must include more than 50 per cent of their woman in governance and that is when national building can start."

Affirmative Action: Gbajabiamila Speaks on Women’s Underrepresentation in NASS

Meanwhile, Femi Gbajabiamila has decried the poor representation of women in the National Assembly and politics in general.

During a plenary session on Tuesday, March 21, Gbajabiamila said the government's legislative arm still needs to make it a reality.

He, however, stated that before the closure of the 9th assembly, more bills would be passed in earnest.

Source: Legit.ng