Nigerian singer Davido took his fight with Wizkid to another level as he shamed him over his petite physique

Recall that the two musicians have been at each other since Monday evening, April 29, after Wizkid taunted his counterpart with his leaked viral bedroom video

The Unavailable singer, in one of his recent responses, revealed the Starboy executive's shoe size and pointed out where he buys his footwear

The rift between Nigerian top singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, and David Adeleke, aka Davido, has taken another turn as the latter resorted to body shaming the former.

Recall that the two musicians have been feuding since the Made in Lagos hitmaker made a remark referencing Davido's popular leaked bedroom tape, in which he was seen begging. Since then, they've both been throwing shades at each other.

In a recent post, Davido slammed Wizkid's petite-looking self and alleged that his shoe size was seven.

Not stopping there, he claimed that the 'Holla At Your Boy' breakout star buys his shoes from Footlocker Kids, a leading footwear and apparel retailer in the US that sells shoes and clothing from big brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, Reebok, and a bunch more.

Davido took to Elon Musk's X platform to write:

"Size 7 shoe niggga shop at Footlocker kids.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Davido's tweet about Wizkidd's shoe size

Netizens did not feel Davido's insult, which they called childish. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@_VALKlNG:

"You Dey bant like pikin wey dey British secondary school."

official_zaynab1:

"Primary 2 kinda response Davido the mumu."

@effizzzyy:

"Body shaming? you never see your hairline?."

shegun_jp:

"And you dey beg for Toto oya who mature pass??"

tihfeh_:

"Nursery school insult. How many you use tall pass Big Wiz? Tcheew."

iamyovwi:

"E be like say Wizkid true true don go sleep, Jesus is king o."

