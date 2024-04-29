Late Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine is back in the news over her interaction with a homeless man

In a series of videos posted online, Jasmine reportedly transformed the homeless man’s life in 24 hours

The clip triggered a series of mixed reactions from netizens with some of them praising her and others calling the homeless man her client

Late veteran actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter Jasmine has once again caught the attention of netizens after sharing a video of her with a homeless man.

On her social media pages, the public figure shared clips of herself interacting with a roughly dressed old man while transforming his life.

Fans react as Mr Ibu's adopted daughter Jasmine helps hopeless man. Photos: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

In one clip, the homeless man revealed that he had not taken a bath for more than four months. This came after Jasmine took him shopping and also lodged him in a hotel for him to clean up.

See the clip below:

Another video showed Jasmine dancing with the homeless man as she unveiled his transformation to the public. They also engaged in the viral Establish TikTok challenge. See the videos below:

Netizens react as Jasmine transforms homeless man

Mr Ibu’s adopted daughter’s interaction with the homeless man sparked a series of reactions on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

1stdate_fashionconcepts:

“u don get another Mr ibu abi? u like old men too much. Dramarerian.”

Esan_doctor:

“Husband don showww, he dey call you honey Anyways nice one dear .”

fowizle_cubana:

“You took him to heaven on earth. Jasmine, thank you for all you do. ❤️❤️”

Mj_musa2000:

“May God bless and keep you @ladyjasminec, may he let his face shine upon you and may he be gracious to u.....AMEN and AMEN!! U're such a sweet soul.”

Giniswty:

“Another daddy figure,first daddy figure has not been buried ohhhh.”

De_sapphire_world:

“Hope sey no be another zaddy be ds. Am just asking.”

olawale_bosun:

“You don go find another old man .”

shuga___boss:

“You don carry another person husband .”

dionn_luxempire:

“Woah! Wonderful news. May God bless you and the person offering to support him .”

Anibestt:

“She don see another client .”

christybabe22:

“She likes helping old men .”

goodies_milaye411:

“She get cravings for old men.”

Bubescollectibles28:

“She has heart of gold .”

Cassey_berry28:

“She don start, after she will take over his family.”

Iam_jenny.c:

“She want to use homeless man start another business .”

Queenbee_shellz:

“Business continues as usual .”

Mr Ibu's burial arrangement announced

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Veteran Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu will be getting buried soon and the burial arrangement was recently shared online.

Recall that the comic movie star died in Lagos after suffering a cardiac arrest on March 2, 2024.

In a new development, plans to bury Mr Ibu have been announced on social media. Veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu’s wife Oge had paid a condolence visit to the late movie star’s family and she shared the burial arrangements online.

Source: Legit.ng