Peter Mbah, the PDP governor of Enugu, has announced a cash payment between N10,000 to N25,000 for workers in the state based on their levels

Mbah maintained that the move was to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the lives of the state's workforce

The governor also announced an increase in the social intervention register from 43,000 to 260,000

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

Enugu, Enugu - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, has put smiles on the faces of the workers in the state as he announced a cash award, between N10,000 to N25,000 to them and assuring that his administration would soon conclude the discussion on new minimum wages.

Mbah made this known in a statement on his Twitter page on Thursday morning, November 16.

Governor Mbah approves new wage for workers in Enugu Photo Credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Twitter

Governor Mbah expresses commitment to workers' welfare

According to the PDP governor, the welfare of the workers in the state is his priority, and his administration is working on other social interventions aside from the cash transfer. He noted that it was aimed to better the lives of the workers in Enugu state.

He also said that his administration had increased the state's social register enrolment from 43,000 to 260,000 and promised to support more people from the state with social interventions and cash transfers.

The governor stressed that the move was to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal on the lives of the common citizens of the state.

Enugu governor speaks on N100,000 minimum wage

His statement reads in part:

"My administration is determined to achieve zero per cent poverty headcount index by 2031. We have set aside N1.5 billion for social development programmes like water and sanitation in our communities."

Mbah maintained that his administration targeted putting monetary value on all the social services for the workers and that it would weigh more than the debated N100.000 minimum wages.

See the tweet here:

UTME: Gov Mbah hosts Ofoama after winning Tinubu's scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported the governor of Enugu, Peter Mbah, has hosted the state's 2023 UTME top scorer, Ernest Ifeanyichukwu Ofoama.

Mbah received the student in his office alongside his parents -- Oliver and Mrs Loveth Ofoama.

The governor promised to support Ofoama, who wanted to study medicine. First Lady Oluremi Tinubu earlier awarded a scholarship to the student.

Source: Legit.ng