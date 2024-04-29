An Oyinbo man, deeply impressed by the skillful street manicures he received in Nigeria, inquired about the cost of the service

The diligent manicurist revealed his standard charge of N200 per session and shared that he attended to up to 20 clients daily

The Oyinbo man gifted him N133,000 (equivalent to $100 today) as a token of appreciation for his hard work and dedication

The Oyinbo man was impressed by the Nigerian's manicure. Photo credit: @harryjaggardtravel

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo man gifts Nigerian man

The recipient was deeply moved by this unexpected act of kindness and sincerely thanked his benefactor for recognizing his hard work and dedication.

Reactions below:

Isomi said:

“Hausa sellers are honesty they don't mind if you are a billionaire they will charge you normal price.”

B Jnr10 wrote:

“No tribalism pls. In Lagos everyone was "aive me dollar, take me to England" but in Kano is all love and kindness with no high expectations.”

Hafsataminu49 commented:

“Funny enough he will share d money within his brother.”

Realjikan haido:

“Everyone who is proud of being a hausa fulani gather here.”

Shari:

“Nigeria people is hospitable their good to the tourists that's I saw on your video mashallah most of them are Muslim.”

Coded8383:

“Who else is charging while watching this.”

Governor001:

“The most honest people you will ever meet are northerners!”

User3490182516811:

“Sincerely speaking we can see the difference between kano people and Lagos, in lagos everybody was like take me to England I need money.”

Umar Madaaks:

“If you're still in Kano just Tell them to take you to KURMIl market, I promise you you'll love it.”

Source: Legit.ng